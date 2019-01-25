You Can Play Like a Pro in Rainbow Six Siege’s Road to Six Invitational Right Now

If you were getting bored of stomping other players in Casual and Ranked modes in Rainbow Six Siege, you’re in luck, because Ubisoft is curating a Pro League playlist in honor of the Siege Invitational Esports event. The event can be played right from home, without needing to travel to a venue to compete.

The Pro League event will run from now until February 18, 2019, but only on the weekends. You can take a look at the schedule below, which will lead up to the weekend of the Six Invitational finals.

From January 25th 2019 – 10:00 am EST to January 28th 2019 – 10:00 am EST

From February 1st 2019 – 10:00 am EST to February 4th 2019 – 10:00 am EST

From February 8th 2019 – 10:00 am EST to February 11th 2019 – 10:00 am EST

From February 15th 2019 – 10:00 am EST to February 18th 2019 – 10:00 am EST

The playlist itself will use the Esports rotation Map Pool, which will feature Clubhouse, Coastline, Consulate, Border, Bank, Oregon, and Villa. It will also follow the game settings of the Siege Invitational, with some slight modifications. When you jump into the main menu, you’ll notice things like a different background image, which now focuses on the Pro League.

Along with that, there are some new challenges and Alpha packs in which 30% of revenue goes into the Invitational prize pool.

Will you be trying out the Pro League in Rainbow Six Siege this weekend? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra]