Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update 1.12 is set to roll out on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. It’ll add a new time-limited mode (Ambush) to Blackout alongside five additional weapons to Zombies.

Elsewhere, an updated Blackjack’s Gun Game will return to multiplayer, and Treyarch will tune armor, concussions, and cluster grenades in Blackout.

Here’s a preview of what’s coming:

Tuning for Armor, Concussions, and Cluster Grenades in Blackout

Reduced damage protection for Armor across the board (Levels 1-3)

Level 3 Armor will no longer include additional damage protection against explosions and melee attacks

Increased Armor Plate requirements to repair Level 3 Armor

Reduced status effect duration, area of effect radius, and throw distance for Concussion grenades

More options to outplay attackers when hit by a Concussion grenade

Increased time to detonate for Cluster Grenades

Damage reduction for mini-Cluster Grenade explosions

Classic & Loot Weapons in Zombies

Five additional weapons are coming to Zombies next week! We’re adding the MP 40, Grav, Daemon 3XB, SWAT RFT, and KAP 45 to the Mystery Box across every Black Ops 4 Zombies map for all players, as well as the Zombies Armory for full camo progression and customization. Classic weapons (MP 40 and Grav) will be unlocked by default in the Armory, and customization for loot weapons will become available in the Armory as they’re unlocked in the Black Market.

Blackjack’s Gun Game in Multiplayer

Blackjack is back with an updated selection for this special take on Gun Game, now featuring the KAP 45 full-auto pistol in the mix. You know the deal: survive an all-out free-for-all with a different weapon awarded for each kill, and a demotion for death by melee. Be the first to get through the full arsenal before everyone else to secure the win.

“Ambush” Limited-Time Mode in Blackout (PS4)

Our next limited-time mode arrives in Blackout next week on PS4 with Ambush! Get the drop on your enemies using only sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers while surviving a circle that never stops collapsing once it starts.

IX Gauntlet in Zombies (PS4)

Our second Zombies Gauntlet arrives with “Vini, Vidi, Zombie!” in IX starting Jan. 29 on PS4. Battle the undead through 30 rounds of new challenges, and race against the clock to prove your gladiatorial skills to the rest of the world… or die trying.

Regional Blackout Playlists

For our Blackout players in lower-population server regions, including South America and South Africa: changes are coming! We’ve continued to examine the data and investigate options that will provide the best experience for all players in these regions, and while condensing the number of playlists still proves to be the best option to ensure fuller lobbies, we’ve heard your requests for a wider variety of gameplay options.