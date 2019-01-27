PSLS  •  News

Spike Chunsoft and Zero Escape Creator Will Announce an ‘Exciting’ Collaborative Project Soon

January 27, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

zero escape creator

Spike Chunsoft and Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, have announced that they’ll be revealing an “exciting” collaborative project on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

No hints have been given but both parties made English announcements separately so it looks like it’ll be a global project. You can check out the tweets below.

In July 2018, Uchikoshi revealed that he was working on detective thriller, AI: The Somnium Files, with Spike Chunsoft. The game was initially announced in March 2017 as Project: Psync.

AI: The Somnium Files puts players in the shoes of detective Kaname Date, who has been tasked with solving a mysterious murder case in Tokyo, Japan. The protagonist is equipped with an artificial eye, which includes an AI unit, to help him solve crimes. Here’s how Spike Chunsoft breaks down the game’s title:

  • AI: Artificial Intelligence
  • Eye: The pronunciation of “AI” and main theme of the game
  • Love: “Ai” also means “love” in Japanese
  • Somnium: “Somnium” means “dream” in Latin

AI: The Somnium Files is in development for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A release window has not been revealed yet.

We’ll update our readers when the collaborative project is announced. In the meantime, share your wish lists with us below!

[Source: Gematsu]

