Free Fate/Grand Order VR Drama Gets Western Release Date

Virtual reality drama, Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight, will release in the West for free on February 26, 2019 via the PlayStation Store. Aniplex, Type-Moon, and DelightWorks released two new trailers alongside the announcement, which you can watch below.





Out in Japan since December 2017, Fate/Grand Order VR is based on the popular free-to-play mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order. Players will take on the role of Master and meet Servant Mashu Kyrielight, who comes to them “seeking advice.”

“Things will be a little different from the usual Fate/Grand Order story,” according to the developer. What “Mash” wants to talk about is a mystery but players will get to spend some “one-on-one” time with her.

In case you aren’t familiar with Fate/Grand Order, here’s an overview of the characters:

Mashu Kyrielight Mash is the heroine of Fate/Grand Order. She has an undeniable air of mystery about her, but for all of that, she is a kindhearted girl, who always refers to the player as “Senpai.” A human who fused with a Servant to become a Demi-Servant, Mash works for the Chaldea Security Organization. Altria Pendragon The legendary King Arthur of Britain, summoned as a Servant. Before being known as King Arthur, she was simply called Altria. Having spent her life pretending to be a man, she is unused to favors from the opposite sex.

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most popular mobile games in the world that has surpassed $2 billion in worldwide revenue as of July 2018. Twitter recently revealed that it was the top tweeted-about game in 2018, beating Fortnite.

[Source: Fate/Grand Order VR]