Universal Delays DOOM Movie to Fall 2019 to Improve the Look of Hell

According to a report from Dread Central, Universal Pictures has delayed its DOOM film to sometime in Fall 2019. This is no cause for concern, however. Apparently, studio executives have seen the adaptation and enjoyed it. Their faith in the film has extended to a desire to see some areas receive more polish, specifically in the VFX department.

As Dread Central reported, the filmmakers will be able to update a Hell sequence, by using “a broader VFX brush to really make Hell awesome.” This won’t change the content set in Hell. Rather, the focus is centered on “enhancing the location and doing some pick-up photography that supports the original vision of the scene.” Presently, Universal has yet to corroborate the claims in this report.

Yet, there seems to be some truth to the publication’s revelations. One of the film’s stars, Nina Bergman, later took to Twitter, confirming that Universal’s DOOM film has indeed been pushed to Fall 2019. Check out Bergman’s tweet below:

This adaptation of the franchise is being developed by Universal 1440 Entertainment, an arm of the studio that manages its straight-to-DVD releases. As such, the DOOM film will launch in a similar fashion. Whether it will suffer the same fate as the 2005 adaptation starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t currently discernible, as so little of this new project has been shown off.

In addition to Bergman, the cast for the 2019 film also stars Once Upon a Time’s Amy Manson, My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Louis Mandylor, and Humans guest star Dominic Mafham.

Fans can bring home the DOOM movie on an unspecified date in Fall 2019. DOOM Eternal, the next entry in the game series, is also slated to launch sometime this year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Dread Central via DualShockers]