Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake Possible If Demand Is High, Says Producer

Capcom’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2 recently launched for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. By most accounts, the game has exceeded expectations. It seems a true love letter to long-time fans, many of whom have waited and begged for such a release for years. Might similar demand mean Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will one day return to store shelves, remade for the modern era? According to RE2 Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, it’s certainly possible.

Hirabayashi noted as much during an interview with GameWatch (relayed by GearNuke). Because Resident Evil 3’s 1999 release complimented the sequel’s 1998 outing, the Producer was asked whether Capcom would consider remaking the franchise’s third entry. Hirabayashi said that like RE2’s remake, if fans express enough enthusiasm, Capcom may consider a RE3 remake a worthwhile venture. How Capcom measures fan interest isn’t presently clear, but the company will likely keep a close eye on RE2’s success. Regardless, this could be a nice tease of what’s to come.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis did not just compliment the sequel because of the timing of its release. Nemesis‘ narrative centers around the events of the second title, as it also takes place in Raccoon City during the outbreak. It would be nice to see what Capcom could accomplish by developing a remake for it, too.

Thus far, it appears Capcom may not need too much of an incentive to continue exploring the franchise’s past. RE2 is already achieving sales numbers of note. For instance, though it didn’t perform quite as well as Resident Evil 7, RE2 debuted on the UK charts at the number one spot.

[Source: GameWatch via GearNuke]