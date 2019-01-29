Jump Force Gets Stylish Top Cover PlayStation 4 Editions in Japan

Bandai Namco and Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan have partnered to produce something special for Japanese Jump Force fans. A PlayStation 4 Top Cover edition will launch alongside the title on February 14, 2019. For 12,200 yen, consumers can take home a Jump Force-centric top cover for their PS4 and a copy of the game itself. The covers will only release in a limited quantity.

Two versions of the top cover will be available, one in Jet Black and the other in Glacier White. Both versions are engraved with the three characters featured on Jump Force’s box art, which are Naruto, One Piece’s Luffy, and Goku of Dragon Ball fame. It should be noted that these two pieces are just as they seem, top covers for PlayStation 4 hardware. The console itself is not included in this packaging.

However, there are PlayStation 4 bundles featuring both the console and a top cover. A 500GB console with a top cover and copy of Jump Force costs 42,180 yen. A 1TB bundle that includes a top cover and Jump Force will run buyers 47,180 yen. These two bundles and the separately sold top covers are currently available for preorder on Sony’s Japanese store.

For those wanting to narrow which version of the title to preorder, check out our nifty Jump Force preorder guide.

Jump Force is set to launch on February 14, 2019 in Japan. In North America and Europe, the game will hit store shelves on February 15th, alongside a number of other games, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Japanese PlayStation Blog via Gematsu]