Ed Boon Responds to Fan Requests for Shaggy in Mortal Kombat 11

Recently, a petition went live on Change.org for Shaggy of Scooby-Doo fame to appear as DLC in Mortal Kombat 11. At the time of writing, the petition is closing in on 150,000 signatures. It’s an impressive feat, no doubt, but will it move Warner Bros. to allow for such a crossover? It seems doubtful. One person that doesn’t seem particularly moved by the fan requests is MK11 Creative Director and series Co-Creator Ed Boon. He’s having a good time with it, though.

Presently, it’s unclear whether Boon has even seen the petition. Yet, not long after the petition began picking up steam, he responded to a Shaggy-related request on Twitter. See Boon’s response below to a fan that told him, “we want Shaggy.”

Let me know how that works out for you… https://t.co/0da0D4GJte — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 28, 2019

Fans must have then sent him a flurry of Shaggy requests, because Boon later posted an image of the character with his eyes glowing like those of the Thunder God.

Hi? Lo? Mid? Grab? I will mix your shit up in fighting games! pic.twitter.com/nzCq4iskj7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 28, 2019

Ed Boon’s teasing will likely amount to nothing on this front. Fans should not, and probably don’t, expect it to either. Still, this is all in good fun, which is the purpose of Mortal Kombat in general. And there will be plenty of fun going around when MK11 launches in the coming months.

So far, the title’s roster of fighters features: Baraka, Geras the newcomer, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Khan as preorder DLC, Skarlet, Sonya, and Sub-Zero. Repitle may join the fun, too, but this has yet to be confirmed. When and how NetherRealm will unveil the remainder of the character roster remains to be seen.

With or without Shaggy, Mortal Kombat 11 will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Ed Boon on Twitter]