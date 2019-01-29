A New Rumor Points to Batman Arkham Crisis as Rocksteady’s Next Project

Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the beloved Batman Arkham games, has been radio silent for quite some time now. Many were speculating that the studio might be working on a Superman game, but it seems like that theory was debunked. Recently, many rumors have surfaced that pointed to Rocksteady’s next game allegedly being in the Arkham universe, with the possible focus being on Court of Owls. Now, another Batman rumor has appeared.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that everything revolving around this is a rumor and has not been confirmed. The supposed leaked information came from an alleged play-tester for the possible game and included a lot of specifics that might sound too good to be true. If true, the upcoming project has been in development for two years and is called Batman Arkham Crisis.

Supposedly, the team is aiming for a Game of the Year contender and will launch it around Halloween 2019. The story mode is rumored to have a much more complex story with 12 acts, each being around an hour long. According to the play-tester, you will have access to the Batwing instead of the Batmobile and can use it to engage in combat as well as for transportation.

Batman Arkham Crisis is reported to have a separate co-op mode with side missions to play through. Speaking of which, the depth of the side quests in the campaign mode have been reported to be improved and expanded upon, lasting longer than ones found in previous games.

There are numerous other details, like the inclusion of a day/night cycle and a map that is supposedly larger than that of GTAV’s. After looking at all of this information, it definitely reads like a fan could have put it together, so please take this information with a grain of salt.

The upcoming game is intended to be announced in March, so if that’s the case, we only have a short wait to find out more information, if the rumors are true. Rocksteady Studios is no doubt working on something. Is it a new Arkham game featuring Court of Owls? We’ll have to wait and see.

[Source: Segment Next]