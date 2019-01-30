The Wonderful Astro Bot Rescue Mission Soundtrack Just Hit Spotify

The Astro Bot Rescue Mission original soundtrack can now be streamed on Spotify. 26 tracks worth of bleepy, bloopy goodness are now yours to enjoy, and you can find them all right here.

The Astro Bot soundtrack was composed by Kenneth Young. Young has had a long history of sound design and composition for Sony’s exclusive games. Before Astro Bot, many of you may have heard his work throughout the Little Big Planet series and in Tearaway Unfolded.

Young’s style has always been described as “eclectic.” He typically works with other composers to infuse his work with rich variety, but even when he acts as the sole composer on a project, like in Astro Bot Rescue Mission, the music manages to surprise its audience by remaining consistently novel.

If you’ve been checking out the Astro Bot Rescue Mission OST and loving what you hear, and you haven’t had a chance to pick up the game yet, we have just the deal for you. There’s a PlayStation VR game sale being thrown on the PlayStation Store right now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, there are over 100 games and experiences discounted at the moment. This includes Astro Bot Rescue Mission. You can find a link to the sale and our full highlights right here.