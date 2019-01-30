The Next Mortal Kombat 11 Stream Has Been Delayed

The next Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Kast, which was scheduled for January 30, 2019, has been pushed back a week. The delay is due to the record low temperatures that are currently occurring in Chicago, where NetherRealm is located. It will now take place on February 5th at 3 PM CST.

The news was announced on Twitter, with NetherRealm (understandably) prioritizing the safety of its staff:

The safety of our team is very important to us. Due to the dangerous incoming storm, we’ve decided to move the Kombat Kast to Tuesday, February 5th, at 3 pm CST. We thank you for your understanding! — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) January 29, 2019

A “polar vortex” has been making its way through the midwest U.S., creating life-threatening cold temperatures. With temperatures that could reach as low as -60 F, uncovered skin could get frostbite in as little as five minutes. It’s so cold, in fact, that the National Weather Service has even advised against talking and deep breathing. So these are definitely not ideal conditions to produce an in-depth stream. Or do anything, really.

Thankfully, the wait isn’t too long. We’re not sure exactly what NetherRealm has planned for its next stream, but we’re likely learn some new information about Mortal Kombat 11. There’s still plenty that remains a mystery about the newest entry in the long-running series. We only officially know seven of the twenty-five fighters that will be a part of the game when it launches. There have been numerous character rumors thrown around, so we could see some more characters officially added to the roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Be sure to check out our hands-on preview from the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event, as well.