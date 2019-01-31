Update Jurassic World Evolution for a Free Vivid Stegosaurus Skin

Frontier Developments, the development team behind Jurassic World Evolution, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Because of the momentous occasion, the studio released a challenge for the community. It asked people to release 25,000 Stegosauruses into their parks. It was way easier than it sounded, because the community racked up 295,514 Stegosauruses. As a reward, Frontier Developments is giving everyone a free Vivid Stegosaurus skin.

To acquire the skin, you must update the game to version 1.6.2, which also rebalances large feeder costs. In addition, you had to have participated in releasing 25,000 Stegosauruses into your park between January 24-31, 2019.

Congratulations to Frontier Developments, for 25 years of construction and business management games. If you’re unfamiliar, the team has developed many park simulators. Among the company’s titles are games like RollerCoaster Tycoon, Thrillville, and Screamride, just to name a few.

Jurassic World Evolution received mixed reviews upon its release in 2018. Critics enjoyed the dinosaur designs and the way the game encourages you to learn about each one’s personalities and traits. However, the game was criticized for being repetitive during the simulation aspects, along with a lack of challenges and having to wait too long for objectives to be completed. We enjoyed it here and praised its deep gameplay and use of intuitive interface.

If you missed out, there is also plenty of DLC to pick up, like the Cretaceous Pack, which adds new dinosaurs.

Did you participate in the 25,000 Stegosaurus challenge? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Frontier Developments Forum]