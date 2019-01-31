PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PSA: Kingdom Hearts III’s Secret Movie Is Now Available to Download

January 31, 2019Written by Aidan Simonds

When Kingdom Hearts III had an unfortunate leak at the tail end of 2018, the even more surprising news was that the secret movie was not included with the base game. As there are bound to be fans who have already beat Kingdom Hearts III, they should be pleased to know that secret movie is now available to download.

This lines up with the schedule Tetsuya Nomura had already given prior to Kingdom Hearts III’s launch. Now, players who want to experience what is likely the next chapter of the Kingdom Hearts saga will be able to. However, not everyone will be able to get the secret movie right away, of course. It can be unlocked by photographing “lucky emblems” that are found throughout the various Disney worlds. We don’t know exactly how many you need to unlock in order to unlock it, except for Beginner mode, in which you have to find every one in the game.

Kingdom Hearts III is definitely painted as an end of sorts, though of course the series will obviously continue on. The secret ending will likely tease what will happen next for Sora and his friends. It should be noted that the epilogue is also available to download, as well.

Kingdom Hearts III is (finally!) available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Have you gotten to the secret ending yet? Or are you still searching for those lucky emblems? Let us know!

