Mortal Kombat 11 Adds Series Veteran Kano to Its Roster

Mortal Kombat 11 has added another fighter to its still growing roster of characters. This time, the honor goes to yet another series veteran, Kano. The news was originally announced on a WB Games Brazil stream, before Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter account confirmed Kano’s inclusion.

Check out the tweet below, which also features the first glimpse at Kano’s updated design:

Kano’s confirmation comes just two weeks after Mortal Kombat 11’s reveal event, which showcased gameplay for the first time. The event also revealed several of the other presently confirmed combatants. In addition to Kano, the cast includes: Baraka, Geras, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (preorder DLC), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero. Based on the character select screen featured in gameplay footage, there are still roughly a dozen or so characters left to be unveiled. Reptile could be one such character, yet the rest remain a mystery.

Because MK11 will explore the franchise’s past, given the time travel nature of this entry’s narrative, it’s possible other classic fighters are also returning. In fact, when teasing story details, Creative Director Ed Boon mentioned Liu Kang meeting another version of himself. As one of the Mortal Kombat’s original combatants, Liu Kang’s eventual announcement seems inevitable.

When and where the remainder of MK11’s roster will receive an announcement is currently anyone’s guess. However, since the game’s release date is only a few months away, more information may surface sooner rather than later.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One this spring on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]