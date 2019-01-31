Mortal Kombat 11’s Time Travel Story Will Explore the Franchise’s 26-Year History

After a few cursory teases during the reveal event, details on Mortal Kombat 11‘s story are finally beginning to surface. Kronika, a character who’s been previously mentioned in brief, will debut in the new entry, bringing with her all kinds of chaos. Creative Director and series Co-Creator Ed Boon has described her as the “boss of bosses.” Apparently, Kronika’s fiddling with the Mortal Kombat universe dates back to the series’ start, which will be explored in MK11’s time travel-filled narrative.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Boon explained that Kronika’s been “staging all the events since MK1 to MKX.” He elaborated, teasing what the time travel story means for the coming events. “We’re taking all the events of MK1, MK2, and MK3, and folding them on top of the current timeline,” Boon added. “We have time quakes, characters meeting their former selves… [for example], young Liu Kang meeting revenant Liu Kang. It’s so cool.”

Kronika becomes more heavily involved, due to Raiden’s attempts to banish evil in Earthrealm. As far as Kronika is concerned, the Thunder God’s success could ignite an imbalance of good and evil. She takes it upon herself to fix it by any means. Curiously, those means include tampering with time.

Time won’t solely factor into MK11’s story, either. Geras, the series’ newest fighter and one of Kronika’s minions, has time manipulation abilities that players can experiment with in gameplay. If there are other characters on the roster with time-centric powers, NetherRealm has yet to reveal them.

See how Mortal Kombat toys with time when MK11 hits store shelves this spring on April 23, 2019.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]