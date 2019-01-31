Rage 2 Will Offer Both Free and Paid DLC

Rage 2 will have a mix of free and paid DLC offered to players post-launch. When speaking to VG247, Tim Willits, Studio Director at id software, explained how this additional content will enhance the base Rage 2 experience.

We’ll have some post-launch updates that will add experiences so you keep playing. You can finish the main story—if you want to finish it fast, which I encourage people not to do—and you can go back and do other projects. We’ll have some free content and we’ll have some paid content.

The details of the DLC have yet to be established, let alone confirmed. Rather than craft a schedule well before launch, the studio is opting to make the DLC as a direct response to what players want and need after playing the main campaign. This will be accomplished by monitoring player behavior and feedback. “We want to see what people like so we can shift quick[ly]. We try to keep track of what people are doing, where they’re going, where they spend the most time,” Willits explained.

Although the content specifics are still up in the air, id software isn’t just sitting around and waiting when it comes to DLC planning. The “post-launch team” is being organized, and there are intentionally out of reach areas in the game reserved for future content that players will be able to predict once they start exploring.

If you drive around the edges you’ll see things that look really interesting that you can’t really get to. You’ll be like “I bet there’s going to be post launch content there…”

Rage 2‘s DLC is intended to extend the life of the game, now that multiplayer has been dropped in favor of a single-player experience.

Rage 2 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019 on May 14, 2019.

[Source: VG247]