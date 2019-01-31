Precision-Platformer The King’s Bird Flies to Consoles in February

Recently, developer Serenity Forge revealed its precision-platformer The King’s Bird will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in February 2019. The release window has now been narrowed down to a specific date. For $19.99, console players can grab The King’s Bird in just a few days on February 2nd.

A trailer accompanied the news, but it’s no different than the one that went live with the original console announcement. For those interested, though, the trailer can be seen in the video below:

Serenity Forge and publisher Graffiti Games first released The King’s Bird on PCs in August 2018. While the title did not receive the most favorable of critical reviews, it was still celebrated for its platforming mechanics and the sense of freedom it brought players.

In The King’s Bird, players explore a number of gorgeous worlds long kept secret by a tyrannous ruler. There are five worlds in total, each unique, colorful, and inspired by the ancient cultures of Maya, Rome, and Southeast Asia. The act of exploring these environments hinges on the momentum-based gameplay, which emphasizes physics-based gliding and platforming. Music and sound in The King’s Bird is also informed by the player’s movement.

Critics and fans of the title seem to agree that The King’s Bird excels with its stunning art. In addition, the 2D platformer apparently delivers a challenging experience that increases over the course of the game. If nothing it else, it certainly appears to be something fans of the genre may want to keep their eyes on.