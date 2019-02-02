Anthem’s Trophy List Has Been Leaked, Completionists Will Be Rewarded With a Platinum

Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN, who is known for leaking trophy lists ahead of video game releases, has managed to get his hands on a copy of Anthem. As a result, we now have the game’s trophies in form of a list as well as screenshots for the skeptical ones.

Requirements seem simple enough but since trophies are completion-based, we can’t tell how much we’ll be grinding yet. You can find the full list below but it may contain spoilers so proceed at your own risk.

Platinum – Grandmaster – Collect all Trophies. Gold – No Stone Unturned – Complete all Bastion Collectibles challenges. Silver – A Royal Favor – Complete Dax’s Emerald Abyss story. Silver – Triple Threat – Complete Matthias’s Triple Threat story. Bronze – Comrades in Arms – Complete Part 1 of Brin’s Need to Know story. Bronze – Military Pursuits – Complete Part 2 of Brin’s Need to Know story. Bronze – Arcanist Mysteries – Complete Matthias’s Search for Knowledge story. Bronze – Scholarly Pursuits – Complete Matthias’s Riddles of Raban Maur story. Bronze – Restoring Glory – Complete Yarrow’s Keeping Promises story. Bronze – Honorable Pursuits – Complete Yarrow’s Shallow Grave story. Silver – Early Warnings – Complete Early Warnings. Silver – Incursion – Complete Incursion. Silver – Finding Old Friends – Complete Finding Old Friends. Silver – The Tomb of General Tarsis – Complete The Tomb of General Tarsis. Silver – The Fortress of Dawn – Complete The Fortress of Dawn. Silver – Freelancer Down – Complete Freelancer Down. Gold – Return to the Heart of Rage – Complete Return to the Heart of Rage. Bronze – Uncommon Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with an uncommon javelin rarity. Bronze – Rare Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with a rare javelin rarity. Bronze – Epic Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with an epic javelin rarity. Bronze – Master Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with a masterwork javelin rarity. Bronze – Assault Artisan< – Complete 3 Assault Rifle I Challenges Bronze – Light Machine Gun Lover – Complete 3 Light Machine Gun I Challenges Bronze – Born in Battle – Complete 3 Marksman Rifle I Challenges Bronze – Straight Shooter – Complete 3 Machine Pistol I Challenges Bronze – Pistol Whipped – Complete 3 Heavy Pistol I Challenges Bronze – I Call Shotgun – Complete 3 Shotgun I Challenges Bronze – Sniper Ace – Complete 3 Sniper Rifle I Challenges Bronze – Cannon Connoisseur – Complete 3 Autocannon I Challenges Bronze – Grenade Guru – Complete 3 Grenade Launcher I Challenges Bronze – Arms Merchant – Complete 12 Ranger Gear I Challenges Bronze – Munitions Maestro – Complete 12 Colossus Gear I Challenges Bronze – Seal Savant – Complete 12 Storm Gear I Challenges Bronze – Gadgets Galore – Complete 12 Interceptor Gear I Challenges Bronze – Explorer: High Road – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in High Road. Bronze – Explorer: Academy Ruins – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Academy Ruins. Bronze – Explorer: Monument Watch – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Monument Watch. Bronze – Explorer: Fortress of Dawn – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Fortress of Dawn. Bronze – Explorer: Ruins of Shadowmark – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Ruins of Shadowmark. Bronze – Explorer: Valley of Tarsis – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Valley of Tarsis. Bronze – Explorer: Great Falls Canyon – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Great Falls Canyon. Bronze – Explorer: Emerald Abyss – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Emerald Abyss. Bronze – Explorer: East Gate – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in East Gate. Bronze – Explorer: Eastern Reach – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Eastern Reach. Silver – Freelancer Veteran – Complete tasks to aid the Freelancer cause. Silver – Arcanist Executor – Complete tasks to aid the Arcanist cause. Silver – Sentinel Ally – Complete tasks to aid the Sentinel cause.

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Reddit]