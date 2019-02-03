BioWare Explains How Anthem’s Alliance System Will Encourage Playing With Friends

BioWare has previously said that Anthem will welcome solo players and won’t force them to look for groups. However, the game is still “best played with friends” and its social systems will encourage players to “form friendships and play together.”

One such system is the Alliance System, which rewards players and their friends simply for playing the game.

“Anytime you complete an expedition (Mission, Contract, Freeplay, Stronghold) you earn experience,” wrote Lead Producer Ben Irving. “That experience also goes into the Alliance System. Even better, the experience from the other people in your group also goes into the Alliance System. Even better still, players on your friends list who play without you – their experience also goes into the Alliance System.”

At the end of each week, players will be awarded Coin (the in-game currency) based on the amount of experience they contribute. There are several tiers of rewards as well as a weekly cap.

As far as Guilds are concerned, Irvin said that they won’t be available at launch but release information will be shared in due course.

“While we believe the Alliance System is a great way to encourage social interaction with Anthem, we also understand Guilds play a critical role in helping players form organized groups with people of similar interests and play styles,” he continued. “Our goal is to release Guilds as soon after launch as we can.”

Anthem‘s public demo ends today. The full game will release on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]