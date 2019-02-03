Tequila Works Has Announced a PlayStation VR Sequel to the 1993 Movie, Groundhog Day

Rime developer Tequila Works has announced that it’s teaming up with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality to release Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son on the PlayStation VR.

A sequel to the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray, the game will put players in the role of “charming but arrogant” Phil Connors Jr. who is trapped in a small town called Punxsutawney, which he thought he had escaped. Like his father, Phil Jr. is stuck in a loop that sees him repeating a single day over and over again until “he learns the true value of friends and family.”

Tequila Works’ CEO and Creative Director, Paul Rubio, said that his studio has been interested in virtual reality since the beginning. “We released The Invisible Hours in 2017, our first step in developing what we call Spherical Narrative,” he wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “By following several simultaneous stories in real time, the player can find clues and discover the mysteries hiding in plain sight.”

Tequila Works has promised to give players enough narrative choices to play a key role in the story. Rubio said that players will be able to establish a deep emotional connection with non-playable characters, and will have a “much stronger” sense of physical interactivity.

The branching narratives come with a time loop mechanic, and allow players to build upon individual meaningful stories. Tequila Works also revealed that it’s working with talented facial and motion capture artists to create a high-quality experience.

“Using our dedicated VR tools and the support of SPVR and MWM Immersive, a leading creator of high-quality VR and AR experiences, we have been able to create gameplay that is accessible and highly engaging,” Rubio added.

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son will release sometime in 2019 via the PlayStation Store.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]