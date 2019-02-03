PlayStation New Releases This Week: February 5, 2019 – Are You A God?

This week’s PS4 new releases features God Eater 3 as the biggest release of the week, followed by Pro Fishing Simulator, Spike Volleyball, and Evoland Legendary Edition. There are four PSVR releases coming this week and a single Vita release to remind you it is still alive.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

Crisis VRigade (Digital)

Fear of Bugs – The Fear Experience (Digital) – Out 2/7

The Mage’s Tale (Digital)

Rage Room (Digital) – Out 2/4

PS Vita New Releases

Access Denied (Digital – Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.