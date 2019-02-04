Monster Hunter: World Shipments Have Surpassed 11 Million Worldwide

Monster Hunter: World’s incredible success has reached yet another milestone. According to Capcom’s latest financial report, shipments for the title have exceeded 11 million units globally. This news came just months after the publisher revealed that shipments had crossed the 10 million mark. Before then, in the summer of 2018, the company boasted that Monster Hunter: World’s sales had reached eight million, months ahead of the PC launch.

Consequently, Capcom’s business continues to benefit from the game’s success. In fact, the publisher reported an increase in profits and sales year-over-year, when comparing fiscal year 2018 to that of 2017. With Resident Evil 2’s remake already making waves on sales charts worldwide, 2019 is bound to be another big year for Capcom.

Monster Hunter: World’s storied triumphs are unlikely to end here, either. Expansions and various types of DLC keep the community returning. The next event fans have to look forward to is a crossover with The Witcher series, featuring the White Wolf himself, a number of unique quests, and more. This highly-anticpated event is free of charge and will go live soon on February 8, 2019.

In the fall of this year, Capcom plans to launch another expansion for Monster Hunter: World, Iceborn. In this paid expansion, players will experience a brand-new story, set after the events of the main game. Additionally, Iceborn will introduce new elements of gameplay, new monsters, as well as a new quest rank. For now, details about all of the above remain pretty scarce. Yet, Capcom has been good about regularly updating its audience with new information. Therefore, additional details are bound to surface sooner rather than later.

[Source: Capcom via Gematsu]