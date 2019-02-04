Move or Die Finally Comes to the PlayStation 4 in March 2019

At long last, the highly-anticipated Move or Die will finally make its way to the PlayStation 4. After being announced for the platform in 2016, it was originally promised for 2017, then 2018. Well, we finally have a release date, but we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer. Move or Die officially comes to the PlayStation 4 on March 5, 2019. But we aren’t just getting the game after all this time! Developer Those Awesome Guys have already promised three years’ worth of content, right off the bat.

A new trailer, which pokes fun at the multiple delays Move or Die faced, was released:

For Move or Die, it’s all in the name. You better keep your character moving, lest you face a colorful death. However, just to make sure you’re always on your toes, game modes will change approximately every 20-30 seconds. So be sure to get some friends together, turn on your PlayStation 4, and Move or Die.

Of course, there will be plenty for players to come back to in the near future. The trailer went through a sizzle reel of the content fans can look forward to in the next three years. Of course, we know Rick and Morty will be bringing their dimension-hopping adventures to this insanity. We also spot Shovel Knight and what looks to be the Twitch emblem, as well. With a wealth of content already promised before it even launches, Move or Die will likely have a long life on the PlayStation 4.

Move or Die will release on the PlayStation 4 on March 5, 2019 for $14.99.