NetherRealm Studios Unveils Kabal for Mortal Kombat 11’s Roster (Update: D’Vorah Too)

Update: D’Vorah was also confirmed as a Mortal Kombat 11 roster addition today.

The Kytinn hive will survive at any cost. D’Vorah returns for her second round of Mortal Kombat in #MK11. https://t.co/1FVdgGogSZ Learn more during #InsideXbox, now live: https://t.co/AOKowEQ23E pic.twitter.com/iC2r9obFuO — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 5, 2019

After teasing that a new character would be unveiled during the latest Twitch stream, NetherRealm Studios has revealed Kabal for Mortal Kombat 11. With this confirmation, Kabal joins a slew of other classic characters on the upcoming title’s still growing roster of combatants.

Kabal’s reveal went live during a NetherRealm Twitch stream of Mortal Kombat 11, which showed off a reveal trailer and gameplay of the character in action. The studio then posted the news on Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter page, alongside an image of Kabal’s newest design. Check it out below:

Fleet-footed Black Dragon enforcer. Kabal’s sprinting speed is only outpaced by his greed. Tune-in for a look at gameplay! https://t.co/1JfiaXY8kP #MK11 pic.twitter.com/5mrz6TSQBw — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 5, 2019

This news comes on the heels of another classic character being confirmed for MK11, Kano. Thus far, other fighters set to appear on the roster include: Baraka, Geras, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero.

Kabal’s MK debut dates back to 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3. Since then, the Black Dragon clan member has appeared in most of the franchise’s entries. Since he was missing from Mortal Kombat X, apart from serving as a background character, it’ll be interesting to see what role he serves in MK11. How much of Kabal will be present in relation to the game’s time-travel narrative? Will he meet an younger version of himself? The wait to find out, thankfully, isn’t long.

Mortal Kombat 11 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

