PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 5, 2019

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Death end reQuest Deluxe Bundle ($74.99/PS+ $67.49)(out 2-19)

Far Cry New Dawn ($39.99)(out 2-15)

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition ($49.99)(out 2-15)

STEINS;GATE ELITE ($53.99)(out 2-19)

PSVR Games

Cris VRigade ($5.99)

Dead Land VR ($4.99)

The Mage’s Tail ($29.99)

Rage Room ($29.99)

PS4 Demos

Necrosphere

PS4 Games

8-Bit Hordes ($29.99)

ACA NEOGEO REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2 ($7.99)

ACA NeoGeo Riding Heroes ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES PERFECT ($7.99)

Access Denied ($3.99)

Ages of Mages: the Last Keeper ($11.99)

Apex Legends (Free to Play)

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected ($16.99)

Bloody Shooters Bundle ($16.99/PS+ $15.29)

Bombfest ($19.99)

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition ($99.99)

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 ($69.99)

Evoland Legendary Edition ($19.99)

Fishing Planet 2.0: Free Starter Bundle (Free)

Guacamelee! 2 Complete ($22.99/PS+ $18.39)

Melbits World ($9.89)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition ($79.99)

Necrosphere Deluxe ($7.99)

Pro Fishing Simulator ($39.99)

Riot – Civil Unrest ($17.99)

Royal Assault ($5.99)

Shanky: The Vegan’s Nightmare ($6.99)

Song of Memories ($59.99)

TERA: Dark Knight Pack ($49.99)

TERA: Ironward Pack ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Apex Legends Apex Coin Packs ($9.99 for 1,000 and up to $99.99 for 11,500)

Apex Legends Founder’s Pack ($29.99)

Apex Legends PS+ Play Pack (Free for PS+)

Apex Legends Starter Pack ($4.99)

Cities: Skylines – European Suburbia ($4.99)

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities ($12.99)

Cities: Skylines Season pass ($39.99)

Cryptract: PS Plus Reward (Free for PS+)

DAKAR 18 DLC (Free)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2 ($24.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ DLC ($4.99 each)

Dungeon Defenders II – Cupid’s Etherian Gem Mine ($9.99)

Dynasty Warriors 8 DLC ($4.49 and up)

Dynasty Warriors 8 DLC ($5.99 and up)

Fishing Planet: Feeder Dream Pack ($19.99)

Fishing Sim World: Gigantica Road Lake ($10.99)

Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack ($4.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards ($7.99)

RIDE 3 – Supercustom Pack ($4.99)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Asst. DLC (Free and up)

Spacelords: Aneska Deluxe Character Pack ($34.99)

World of Tanks – Skullcap Ultimate ($43.99)

PS Vita Games

Access Denied ($3.99)

Necrosphere Deluxe ($7.99)

NightCry ($24.99)

