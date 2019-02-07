Epic Account Merging Is Finally Live in Fortnite

It’s been a long time coming, but players finally have the option to merge various Epic Accounts into one single account. The feature has been in the works since Fortnite cross-platform play on the PlayStation 4 was first introduced. This feature will let all V-bucks and items earned across two accounts to finally be in one place.

The process is actually very simple. On Epic’s website, first you log in to whatever you want to be your primary account. Then, log into your secondary account (the one that you want to transfer all of your contents from). The secondary account will then be disabled. The whole process should take about two weeks, after which all items and V-Bucks will be in a unified under one happy roof.

Of course, there are some caveats involved. Accounts must have been played before September 28, 2018 in order to be eligible. If you used a third-party login (liked Facebook) on both of your accounts, it will be automatically unlinked from the secondary account. You do have the option to unlink accounts prior to merging, however.

Banned and disabled accounts cannot be merged, obviously.

The introduction of this feature is the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to Fortnite cross-play. Before Sony finally decided to take part in cross-platform play, Fortnite players on multiple consoles had to make separate Epic Accounts, since linked Epic Accounts could not be taken across the console lines. Account merging was announced soon after. While the feature was delayed into 2019, players were able to link and unlink their Epic Accounts as a stop-gap in the meantime. However, the ability to merge accounts should finally rid any persistent headaches that resulted in the aftermath of this landmark decision.

[Source: Epic Games]