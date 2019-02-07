Source Code for Mortal Kombat 11 Trophies May Hint At Erron Black’s Return

In addition to D’Vorah, it seems another Mortal Kombat X character will be returning for Mortal Kombat 11. Based on source code that’s recently gone live on Steam for hidden trophies, Erron Black is likely to be a part of the MK11 roster.

Twelve hidden trophies in total appear on the Steam Database, all of which seem rather realistic. There are trophies for performing 100 brutalities, running five miles in the Krypt, and so on. The most telling trophies, however, are those for fatalities. At the end of the source code for such trophies, the first three letters of a character’s name appears. One, for example, ends with “SON,” meaning players must perform two different fatalities with Sonya Blade. Another ends with “BAR” for Baraka. The one that closes with “ERR,” then, must hint at Erron Black’s return.

A screenshot of the trophies in question appears below:

If this does not confirm Erron Black’s return, it is hard to say which character “ERR” could represent. There aren’t any other fighters in Mortal Kombat canon whose name begins as such. Maybe it’s possible a new character will debut with this particular name spelling, but it seems unlikely.

There’s also a question regarding which character “RAI” in the source code refers to. Raiden’s been confirmed since MK11’s announcement. However, this may very well point to fan-favorite Rain making a comeback.

Thus far, about half of the MK11 roster has been unveiled. It includes: Baraka, D’Vorah, the newcomer Geras, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (a preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero. Fans should expect the next character to be revealed during NetherRealm’s Kombat Kast on February 14, 2019, which will kick off at 3pm CST.

Mortal Kombat 11 will hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Steam]