The Monster Hunter Movie Will Tear Into Theaters in Fall 2020

Originally announced in fall 2018, the Monster Hunter movie finally has a release date. It will hit theaters on September 4, 2020, said Sony Pictures.

The film is being directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who previously directed the Resident Evil movie. Production is well underway; we’ve even gotten a few glimpses of the set from the cast members via social media.

Cast members include Milla Jovorich, also from Resident Evil, as Lt. Artemis. In the film, she’ll be teaming up with a mysterious man played by Tony Jaa, who has discovered a way to fight back against these giant beasts. The premise involves being transported to a new world where these monsters run amuck.

In addition to these aforementioned actors, Clifford Harris (aka T.I./TIP), Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman co-star in the Monster Hunter movie. Alongside the lead producer, Anderson, are Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Jeremy Bolt, and Dennis Berard.

With a $60 million budget set for the film and a reputable team, there’s a chance this movie could dominate labor day weekend 2020. While the movie wasn’t announced until last year, the team has been working on it, to some capacity, for nine years.

To date, Monster Hunter: World has sold over 11 million units worldwide. Are you looking forward to the film adaptation of this popular franchise? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Deadline]