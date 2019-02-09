Report: Apex Legends’ Code Suggests It’ll Receive a Ranked Mode

Dataminers plowing through Apex Legends‘ game files have found lines of code that mention ranked play, suggesting that a competitive mode may be in the cards for Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play title.

Dexerto spotted the tweet below by StroutFN_, which shows the command.

@ApexLegendLeak i might of just found out about ranked play in AL look at lines 95 and 96 pic.twitter.com/0KfneSEiHK — Stout ❁ (@StoutFN_) February 6, 2019

We’re taking this report with a customary grain of salt. As some Reddit users have pointed out, the aforementioned lines may have been left in the game from Titanfall 2‘s code. Respawn Entertainment recently said that it began developing Apex Legends off its 2016 shooter so this explanation isn’t unusual, especially since the game is set in the Titanfall universe.

That said, if the past week is any indication, this report can’t be dismissed outright either.

Apex Legends made waves as soon as it released. Within one week, the battle royale title topped 10 million players, and boasted one million concurrent players. Following a disappointing financial quarter and a subsequent drop in stock value, the game pushed publisher Electronic Arts’ stock up by as much as 11 percent.

Before signing off for the weekend, Respawn thanked players for “one hell of a week.”

“We’ve been pouring over tons of data coming in from game [we’ll talk more about that next week] as well as listening to feedback across the wide ocean of the Internet,” wrote the studio. “We have lots of great stuff to chew on, many things to fix and improve, and good debates have already begun among the dev team.”

If you’ve been playing Apex Legends, let us know what you think of it so far.

[Source: Dexerto via VG247, Reddit]