Anthem Will Allow Players to Carry Over Save Files If It’s Ported Over to Next-Gen Consoles

A one-word but meaningful response by BioWare to a fan question has renewed speculation that Anthem will be making its way to next-gen consoles, which are widely assumed to be around the corner.

Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, held a Q&A on Twitter during which a user asked if players will be able to carry over their save files when upgrading to next-gen consoles. “Always,” replied Robertson.

As expected, the reply immediately resulted in some raised eyebrows. Many users quizzed Robertson about his tweet, seeking further information, but they were met with silence.

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game recently underwent two demo weekends, one of which saw players struggling to log in. Nevertheless, BioWare believes the demo weekends were a success.

“I’m thrilled to share that our public demo weekend exceeded our expectations,” Robertson said earlier this week. “Operationally, things were super smooth – our war rooms were tranquil this weekend, which is exactly how we like them. Most importantly, your response was again overwhelmingly positive. We had more than 40 million hours of play in the game across our two demo weekends. That’s incredible!”

BioWare is already hard at work on Anthem‘s post-launch content. The developer will be sharing more information on that in due course. In the meantime, here’s a launch trailer to hold you over:

[Source: Games Radar]