Kingdom Hearts III Woos Players Worldwide, Tops Global Charts

Kingdom Hearts III has had a stellar launch with over five million units shipped, making it the fastest-selling title in the series. Sora’s latest adventure has not only topped retail and download charts in the UK and US, respectively, it has also topped sales charts in rest of Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia (EMEAA)!

According to data compiled by Games Industry, Kingdom Hearts III was the best-selling game in EMEAA for the week ending February 3, 2019. The chart includes digital and physical sales.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 settled as the runner-up, with Rockstar Games’ smash hit Grand Theft Auto V rounding up the top three.

EMEAA’s top ten for the period are as follows:

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 19 New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption II Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts: All-in-one package Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

In Japan, Kingdom Hearts III claimed the top spot for the second week in a row, followed by Resident Evil 2. Here are the top ten games in the country for the week ending February 3rd:

Kingdom Hearts 3 Resident Evil 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu/Eevee Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Minecraft

On the hardware side, Nintendo Switch continued to dominate Japanese sales charts followed by the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro.

Any surprises for our readers in these lists?

[Source: Games Industry(1)(2)]