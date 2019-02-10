Try to Outlive the Living and Dead in World War Z’s Chaotic Players vs Players vs Zombies Mode

Saber Interactive has unveiled World War Z‘s Players vs Players vs Zombies (PvPvZ) mode, which the studio believes sets its upcoming third-person shooter apart from similar games.

The four-player PvPvZ mode pits players against other players as well as swarms of AI zombies. The “completely unique” experience will challenge players to outlive other players as well as zombies across a variety of competitive modes while zombies storm the arena throughout a match, tilting the game and turning tides.

The brief trailer below offers a first look at the mode:

In a press release, Saber Interactive also revealed the following list of multiplayer modes that World War Z will launch with:

Scavenge Raid : players race to secure resources across the map to win

Vaccine Hunt : players must pick up and hold an object to earn point for the team.

: players must pick up and hold an object to earn point for the team. Swarm Deathmatch: Two teams go head to head in a bitter fight to the end

Two teams go head to head in a bitter fight to the end Swarm Domination: Capture zones to earn points and win a team victory

Capture zones to earn points and win a team victory King of the Hill: Capture a single hill, then control it to earn victory points

In-game maps will be based on various locations around the world such as New York, Moscow, and Jerusalem.

Players can play with up to three friends in co-op, with six classes, deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, and traps at their disposal.

Based on the Paramount Pictures’ movie of the same title, World War Z will release sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.