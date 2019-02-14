9 Shameless Dark Souls Rip-Offs That Are Worth Playing

Ever since Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls released in 2009 and 2011, respectively, it has been common to see many developers try their hand at something similar. Some games are better at being their own thing, while others are just blatant rip-offs of the Souls games. This isn’t inherently bad and, if done right, more games like that are always welcome. But which Souls-likes should you try?

Over the years we’ve seen many takes on this style of game, from futuristic settings to 2D, with some offering even less realistic aesthetics. If you’re a fan of the Souls series, there is absolutely no shortage of games that are similar. Sure, most of them don’t match the quality of the FromSoftware games, but it’s great to have options when you’re already gotten through the main titles in the series.

The nice thing is that many of them are different enough to still keep you engaged, while keeping that familiar foundation you know and love. The common thread found throughout is the element of action and exploration, along with a prominent sense of progression. The Souls games have always been known for how they deal with atmosphere, giving you environmental storytelling, with minimal exposition from cut scenes and characters.

Because of the variety of titles that fit this criteria, it seems like a great time to list a handful of games like Dark Souls that are worth playing. You also probably have this genre on your mind since Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be releasing within a matter of weeks. Part Souls, part Tenchu, Sekiro will feature an interesting blend of mechanics that will likely scratch the itch for difficult progression-based action games. Additionally, a couple of these games aren’t out yet, but judging on preview events, they seem to be up to par with the rest of the games on this list.

Here are nine games like Dark Souls that are most definitely worth playing. Please enjoy.