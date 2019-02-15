Dead or Alive 6 Is Getting Mai Shiranui, a ‘Deluxe Demo’ and a Season Pass

A bunch of major Dead or Alive 6 news just came out of EVO Japan 2019. We learned about the first (standalone) DLC fighter, and it’s actually a guest character! The first post-launch character confirmed is Mai Shiranui from SNK’s The King of Fighters series. In addition, a surprisingly robust “Deluxe Demo” exclusive to PlayStation Plus members will be available so players can get their footing before Dead or Alive 6 releases.

The “Deluxe Demo” moniker is actually pretty accurate, as the trial is chock-full of content. All 24 characters in the base roster will be playable, from veterans like Christie to newcomers like NiCO. In addition, all hairstyles and glasses for each character will be unlocked at the start of the demo. Players will be able to dip their toes into the numerous modes in Dead or Alive 6, like Free Training, Tutorial, Command Training, and Combo Challenge. Of course, you’ll also be able to face off against other players in online Ranked and Lobby matches. There is also short chunk of Dead or Alive 6‘s story mode. It runs from February 22 to February 24, 2019.

We also got our first look at the Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass 1. Mai’s not the only The King of Fighters character joining the tournament, however. A currently-unannounced character, also from the long-running SNK fighting series, will be a part of the pass. Mai last appeared in the SNK crossover fighting game SNK Heroines: Tag-Team Frenzy. The season pass also includes 62 new costumes for the Dead or Alive 6 roster, plus two additional costumes for the SNK characters. The Season Pass will be available on March 1, 2019, which is the same day Dead or Alive 6 can be purchased. All content should be out by June 2019.

The possibility of guest characters was first brought up by director Yohei Shimbori. The use of the “Season Pass 1” moniker all but confirms that we’ll see another season pass, but we’ll have to wait on that one. It will be interesting to see if any other DLC characters will be more guest fighters, or if the developers will pull from the massive Dead or Alive pool.

We also got the first information on the upcoming Dead or Alive 6 World Championship. More information still needs to come out, but we do know that qualifiers will be held in North America, Europe, and Japan, with the finals taking place in Japan. The prize pool adds up to a whopping 10 million yen!

Dead or Alive 6 will release on March 1, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

