Evo Japan Dead or Alive 6 Promo Cut Short After a NSFW Clip

Like all Evolution tournaments, Evo Japan gives video game companies some time to take over the stage or stream to promote/demo upcoming titles. This opportunity was used to show off Dead or Alive 6, which will release next month on March 1, 2019. But this promotional moment was cut short when the commentators took a moment to show off Dead or Alive 6‘s free camera control in the most sexual way possible. (It is shown in the NSFW clip here).

Commentators deliberately paused, zoomed-in, and rotated the camera to show off a piledriver that looks like a sex act. One character is on her back with her legs over her head while, from the right angle, the other’s face is positioned in her crotch. The laughter from the commentators is really what solidifies the inappropriateness and immaturity of the moment.

The presentation also featured the two women presenters playfighting in ways that were overtly sexual, as if to mimic the franchise itself. One deliberately turned her back to the camera after being playfully punched and then was spanked by the other presenter. This happened while the woman who delivered both hits continuously bounced up and down so that her breasts would move in an exaggerated manner. It is not exactly the best advertisement for a game that is trying to dissociate itself from the stigma of being just a sexy fighting game.

These were all things those running Evo were not okay with. As reported by VG247, Evo Director Joey Cuellar explained why the presentation was cut short in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The [Dead or Alive 6] ad that aired on our stream does not reflect the core values of Evo or the FGC. We ended the stream temporarily to protect the integrity of our brand. We sincerely apologize to our fans.

It’s unclear how or if this incident will affect future tournaments.

[Source: VG247]