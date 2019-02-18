Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Grand Heist Kicks Off the Next Season of Content

Activision and Treyarch have detailed the newest season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will be coming very soon. The new season of content officially kicks off on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. It brings plenty of new content to Black Ops 4’s multiplayer, including a new specialist, new game modes, and more.

Learn all about what the new season, known as “Operation Grand Heist,” has to offer:

One of the most notable changes is the addition of Black Ops III’s Outrider as a new specialist. She has access to the “Hawk” drone, which allows you to tag enemies from above. Her Special Issue Weapon is known as “Sparrow,” and comes with deadly precision and accuracy. She will be instantly unlocked in Multiplayer and Blackout upon completion of Tier 1 of the new Black Market Operation.

The Blackout map is also getting a huge change with the addition of the “Ghost Town” area. The western-inspired locale brings together some fan-favorite maps from Black Ops past. New vehicles being added to Blackout include the SUV, Muscle Car, and PBR.

In addition, a couple of new modes will be added, too. The “One in the Chamber” multiplayer mode gives players three lives, but only a pistol with one bullet. Blackout will also be getting a new mode, known as “Hot Pursuit.” We’ll get more information on these modes as the season rolls out. Other additions include an all new Black Market giving players plenty to work towards.

Of course, there is also plenty of content exclusive for Black Ops Pass owners, as well. There are two new maps: “Casino” and “Lockup.” In addition, they will have access to a new character to use in Blackout, the Cosmic Silverback first seen in Dead Ops Arcade.

Operation Grand Heist follows the last season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content, Operation Absolute Zero. The season kicks off on February 19, 2019, though the content will be rolled out as the season goes on. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Treyarch]