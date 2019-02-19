Darkest Dungeon II Teased

It looks like we’re getting a sequel to the beloved 2016 action RPG Darkest Dungeon. A teaser trailer released on the Darkest Dungeon Twitter page showed us some stunning visuals and revealed the Roman numeral “II” at the end. While there hasn’t been much else revealed surrounding the upcoming sequel, we hope it comes out soon.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

This is exciting, because Darkest Dungeon was one of the great games of the past few years. It garnered a lot of attention because of its art style and interesting mechanics. Perhaps the sequel will implement more intuitive controls and make it a tad more accessible for new players.

In an exclusive interview with PC Gamer, Red Hook Studios shed some light on the upcoming sequel. PC Gamer asked about the possibility of early access for Darkest Dungeon II. Red Hook Studios had an interesting response:

It’s no secret that we are big fans of the Early Access model, but we also are advocates for only doing Early Access if it makes sense for the specific game. Although there are some massive differences in structure between DD1 and DD2, the sequel is still very appropriate for an Early Access type approach. The ability to get something into fans’ hands faster, kick the tires of the systems, and give those fans the opportunity to help shape the finishing of the game are both really important to us. Early Access is also really great for being able to alter your production plan depending on reception—a big reception can be a clear signal to invest even more in the project and pull in some of the wishlist items (there are always wishlist items) and turn them into reality.

What would you like to see from Darkest Dungeon II? Do you think it will be out this year? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]