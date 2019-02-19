God of War Took Home WGA Awards 2019 Trophy for Best Video Game Writing

The Writers Guild of America Awards were held on February 17, 2019, where a host of writers were celebrated for their contributions to television and film. That celebration was also extended to games with the Video Game Writing category, won by the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War.

Santa Monica Studio’s latest venture with Kratos beat out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Batman: The Enemy Within (Episode 5 “Same Stitch”), Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Strangely, Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t receive a nomination.

God of War’s development team can add the WGA Awards 2019 trophy to its already massive haul. In addition to racking up a slew of Game of the Year awards for 2018, the PlayStation title also garnered a number of trophies from the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 and The Game Awards 2018. Most recently, the game won a whopping nine awards out of 12 nominations at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2019. With six nominations to its name for the GDC 2019 Choice Awards, which take place in March, it’s possible God of War has yet to finish dominating this awards season.

The WGA added the video game writing category to its awards slate in 2008. Since then, PlayStation exclusives have taken home seven of the trophies.

2010 — Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Written by Amy Hennig

2012 — Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Written by Amy Hennig

2014 — The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann

2015 — The Last of Us: Left Behind, Written by Neil Druckmann

2017 — Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr; Additional Writing Tom Bissell, Ryan James

2018 — Horizon Zero Dawn, Narrative Director John Gonzalez; Lead Writer Benjamin McCaw; Writing by Ben Schroder, Anne Toole; Additional Writing by Dee Warrick, Meg Jayanth

2019 — God of War, Written by Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Cory Barlog

[Source: Variety, WGA]