How to Acquire the N7 Mass Effect Armor in Anthem

Anthem is here and, from the look of things, people are enjoying it for the most part. It currently holds a Metacritic score of 70, which isn’t bad, but maybe not what everyone was expecting. One really cool thing you can do in Anthem is get your hands on the N7 armor from Mass Effect. After all, this is a Bioware game, so it makes sense that they would include nods to their other games. (If only we would get another Knights of the Old Republic.) If you’re wanting to get your hands on the Mass Effect armor in Anthem, we’ve got you covered.

What you’ll want to do at first is play the initial three or so missions, and then go to the bazaar area of Fort Tarsis. You should be looking for a trader named Prospero. This guy will sell you decals for customizing your Javelin. Talk with him, and he’ll tell you he needs three Ember Pieces, which should trigger the Lighting the Fire mission. However, this mission won’t won’t have a tracker on it, so you’ll have to go out into Free-Play.

If you fly close to the ground, you should spot glowing objects to extract materials from. You should have a relatively high chance of getting Ember to give to Prospero. Once you find three, head back to him, turn them in, and you’ll finish the quest.

At this point, you can open Prospero’s Vanity Shop or go to the Forge to purchase the N7 armor. Go to the Buy tab and you can purchase the Graphic: N7 Vinyl for 36,000 credits. After this, you should be decked out in the beloved Mass Effect armor.

That covers everything you need to know about acquiring the Mass Effect armor in Anthem.

