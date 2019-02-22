Learn More About the Fortnite World Cup

It was back in 2018 when we first learned about the Fortnite World Cup. Now, Epic Games has released the full details of the upcoming tournament, including its major prize pool. If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can try for your chance to win the biggest Fortnite tournament yet! The competition begins on April 13, 2019. However, that’s not all, as Epic has committed $100,000,000 in competitive prizes throughout 2019.

The World Cup is open to entrants 13 and older, though your Epic Account must be in “good standing.” Online open qualifiers will take place from April 13th to June 16th. Each qualifier has $1,000,000 in prizes, which will be distributed throughout the events. The process should sound familiar to those who took part in the Fortnite Winter Royale that took place during the end of 2018. That tournament was used as a test of sorts for the World Cup,

Then, the Fortnite World Cup Finals will take place from July 26th-28th in New York City. The Finals will have a whopping $30,000,000 prize pool. Every player in the finals is guaranteed at least $50,000, though the winner will walk away $3,000,000. There will be other events throughout the event, too, featuring “custom challenges in different modes and formats.”

This is by far the biggest competitive Fortnite event Epic has put on. Other events, like the Fall and Summer Skirmish, have been hugely popular, so this one will surely be too. With a $3 billion profit in 2018, it’s definitely heartening to see Epic invest so much in the Fortnite competitive scene. With 2019 just beginning, expect to see plenty of other competitive events throughout the year.

Will you be trying your luck at the Fortnite World Cup? Let us know!

[Source: Epic Games]