Recent Patent Hints at PS5 Backwards Compatibility For Legacy Devices

Sony has filed a recent patent that alludes to potential backwards compatibility for the PS5. The title of the patent, “Simulation of legacy bus operation for backward compatibility,” doesn’t specifically state that it’s for PS5, or which legacy devices they’re referring to, but it doesn’t seem outlandish to think that it’s for PS5.

To be more specific, bus operation is in reference to the communication system between different parts inside an electronic device. The patent mentions that Sony will be using this method to deal will any issues related to bus operations when executing an legacy application.

This patent seems to hint at emulation of the bus operation of a legacy device, which could be anything from PS1 – PS3. There was another patent filed earlier this year, that also points to backwards compatibility with “Impersonating CPUID for backward compatibility,” which we also hope is for PS5.

None of this has been confirmed by Sony, but given the current landscape of the video game industry and the success of Xbox One’s backwards compatibility program, it would be absolutely insane for the PS5 to neglect this feature.

It’s unclear if it will go all the way back to PS3, or even further, but backwards compatibility for the PS5 with PS4 applications is a must. With almost 100 million PS4s in the wild, and millions of users who own various digital products, starting from scratch on PS5 would be a hard sell. And these two patents seem to corroborate that Sony is following suit.

Next generation is expected by many to begin in 2020, with the next Xbox and PlayStation releasing in the fall of that year, however some analysts put it as early as late 2019 to sometime out in 2021. One thing’s clear though. The next generation is coming soon. It’s an exciting time to be a gamer, as the next consoles have high hopes for being great.

