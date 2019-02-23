BioWare’s Working on Anthem HDR Support on Consoles and Heart of Rage Boss Issue (Update)

Update:

The patch is being rolled out now so players should see the fixes soon.

Original story:

BioWare’s Anthem is off to a rocky start but the developer is determined to fix the game’s issues through the weekend. In a post on Reddit, Community Manager Jesse Anderson said that the team is currently working to resolve the issue of the game crashing for some players, enabling HDR support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and fixing the issue that’s causing the final boss in the Heart of Rage stronghold to not appear.

BioWare also revealed a list of issues that it has already addressed, which you can find below:

Coin changes for Daily/Weekly

We have fixed an issue that displayed and rewarded the incorrect amount of Coin from various activities

Stronghold Matchmaking

We have extended the timer that allows for matchmaking in a stronghold. This should allow groups to fill easier when matchmaking

Non-stop Rain

We have fixed an issue that was causing it to rain in game more than intended

Fusion Proc Bonuses on Weapons

Weapons were incorrectly applying infusion proc/bonuses from being equipped when they should only have been applying bonuses from the weapon that was in the active slot

Chests found in Missions changes

Chests found in missions now have less of a chance to drop higher tiered items

Emotes Not Properly Saving

We have fixed the issue that was causing emotes not to save properly when bound

Shield Fix

We corrected an issue that was allowing players who still have shields active to be one shot by high damaging attacks

[Source: Reddit]