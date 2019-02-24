PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Monster Hunter: World Tops List of Best-Selling Physical PS4 Games in Japan Since 2014

February 24, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

best-selling ps4 games

We recently reported that Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World was the best-selling PlayStation 4 game in Japan in 2018. However, a new list of top 50 best-sellers shared by Famitsu reveals that Monster Hunter: World is also the highest-selling game at Japanese retail since 2014, when the PS4 launched in the country.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Final Fantasy XV claimed second and third positions, respectively, followed by the recently released Kingdom Hearts III. Rounding up the top five is Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Japan’s top 50 boxed best-sellers since 2014 are as follows:

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Final Fantasy XV
  4. Kingdom Hearts III
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  6. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  7. NieR: Automata
  8. Knack
  9. Persona 5
  10. Call of Duty: WWII
  11. Grand Theft Auto V (price revised edition)
  12. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  13. Minecraft
  14. Yakuza 6
  15. Resident Evil 7
  16. Dark Souls III
  17. Dragon Quest Heroes
  18. Resident Evil 2
  19. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  20. Dragon Quest Heroes 2
  21. Battlefield 1
  22. Judgment
  23. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
  24. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
  25. Rainbow Six Siege
  26. Earth Defense Force 5
  27. Gran Turismo Sport
  28. Tales of Berseria
  29. Fallout 4
  30. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  31. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  32. Dragon Quest Builders
  33. Red Dead Redemption 2
  34. Bloodborne
  35. Horizon Zero Dawn
  36. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016
  37. Star Wars Battlefront
  38. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  39. Grand Theft Auto V
  40. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  41. God Eater 3
  42. Ace Combat 7
  43. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  44. Uncharted 4
  45. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
  46. Dynasty Warriors 9
  47. Gundam Versus
  48. Everybody’s Golf
  49. Winning Eleven 2018
  50. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Any surprises for our readers in this list?

[Source: Famitsu via Reddit]

