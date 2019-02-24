Monster Hunter: World Tops List of Best-Selling Physical PS4 Games in Japan Since 2014

We recently reported that Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World was the best-selling PlayStation 4 game in Japan in 2018. However, a new list of top 50 best-sellers shared by Famitsu reveals that Monster Hunter: World is also the highest-selling game at Japanese retail since 2014, when the PS4 launched in the country.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Final Fantasy XV claimed second and third positions, respectively, followed by the recently released Kingdom Hearts III. Rounding up the top five is Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Japan’s top 50 boxed best-sellers since 2014 are as follows:

Monster Hunter: World Dragon Quest XI Final Fantasy XV Kingdom Hearts III Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain NieR: Automata Knack Persona 5 Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V (price revised edition) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft Yakuza 6 Resident Evil 7 Dark Souls III Dragon Quest Heroes Resident Evil 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Battlefield 1 Judgment Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 Rainbow Six Siege Earth Defense Force 5 Gran Turismo Sport Tales of Berseria Fallout 4 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Dragon Quest Builders 2 Dragon Quest Builders Red Dead Redemption 2 Bloodborne Horizon Zero Dawn Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016 Star Wars Battlefront Yakuza Kiwami 2 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands God Eater 3 Ace Combat 7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Uncharted 4 Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Dynasty Warriors 9 Gundam Versus Everybody’s Golf Winning Eleven 2018 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Any surprises for our readers in this list?

[Source: Famitsu via Reddit]