Amazon Listing for a Bethesda Game Gives Birth to Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remaster Speculations

Over the weekend, a mysterious placeholder for an unannounced Bethesda game briefly appeared on Amazon, giving birth to speculations of Fallout 3 and/or Fallout: New Vegas remasters.

Spotted by Wario64, the listings were titled “Placeholder” and Bethesda was specifically named as the publisher. The placeholders were separately numbered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions, with a Collector’s Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Standard Edition listed for each of the three platforms.

As soon as the listings made rounds online, Amazon removed them.

Gematsu spotted an old stock footage of Fallout in the product’s trailer section, which has led to people guessing that the long-rumored Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas remasters (or at least one of the two) may be on the way.

Others have started going through trademark filings to try and figure out what Bethesda is up to.

DualShockers has reported that Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, filed a trademark application for something called “Deathloop” back in late December, 2018. The application was filed under categories relating to video game and entertainment software.

ZeniMax is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with BookBreeze over its trademark application for “Redfall,” which we reported last September. Jay J. Falconer, author of the post-apocalyptic book series titled Redfall, recently revealed that ZeniMax continuously ignored his attempts to reach a licensing deal to use the title. As a result, both parties are battling the dispute out in court.

“[ZeniMax] Left me no choice,” Falconer tweeted last week. “All could have been avoided. Just call my attorneys back.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: DualShockers, GamesRadar, Gematsu, Jay Falconer and Wario 64 (Twitter)]