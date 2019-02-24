Mortal Kombat 11 Dev Responds to Roster Complaints, Says Fans Will Be Happy Overall

Ever since the reveal of Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been flocking to Twitter and Reddit with roster requests. Among those with their own wish lists are folks who have been complaining about the characters revealed thus far, and fans who have been suggesting bizarre additions like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Addressing complaints about Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster, developer NetherRealm Studios’ Senior UI artist, Daanish Syed, has said that considering the franchise’s 30-year history, it will be impossible to please everyone but players should be happy with the roster overall.

In response to a fan’s tweet, he wrote:

Skarlet, Baraka, Kabal, Jade aren’t fan favs? And there’s more to come! As MK Reddit demonstrates, you can’t please everybody. 30 years of history, no matter who we include, you can ALWAYS say ‘What about so and so?’ You may not like every choice, but overall I think you’ll be happy.

In a subsequent tweet, Syed clarified that he wasn’t taking aim at the game’s community, and that he was merely suggesting that there’s a wide variety of tastes out there.

“Everybody has their own wish lists, I did not mean to invalidate anybody’s opinion,” he continued.

In a separate tweet, Syed reiterated that Kronika will not be a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11. In response to a question about the possibility of unlocking the character after finishing the story, the developer shared a link to an article which reported that Kronika will only appear as an antagonist in the story.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Daanish Syed (Twitter) via ComicBook]