PlayStation New Releases This Week: February 26, 2019 – Dead or Automata

Next week in the land of PS4 new releases, gamers get to battle things out in Dead or Alive 6, get down and dirty with DiRT Rally 2.0, or return to a classic with NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition. Those for looking outside of PS4 releases will have slim pickings, with two Vita games releasing and four VR titles to choose from.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

The Arcslinger (Digital) – Out 3/1

Honor and Duty: D-Day (Digital)

Summer Funland (Digital) – Out 3/1

Verti-Go Home! (Digital) – Out 3/1

PS Vita New Releases

Awesome Pea (Digital) – Out 3/1

Pic-a-Pix Classic (Digital – Cross-Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for February 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.