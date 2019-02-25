Devil May Cry 5 Reviews Will Roll Out on March 6th

Devil May Cry 5‘s release date is nearly upon us, but reviews have yet to go live. According to Metacritic, this will soon change. Reviews for Devil May Cry 5 will begin rolling out on March 6, 2019 at 10am CT, two days ahead of launch. Metacritic recently revealed the news on its official Twitter account; the tweet can be seen below:

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4/XONE/PC) https://t.co/lwDWmy76Dk

Reviews go up March 6 at 8am Pacific (and game releases 2 days later). Any Metascore predictions? pic.twitter.com/TnrmedxuQM — metacritic (@metacritic) February 24, 2019

Thus far, the buzz surrounding DMC5 has been rather positive, especially following the recent launch of a demo. With Capcom’s commitment to honoring the franchise’s first three entries, it seems fans are in for quite the experience. Interestingly, the fun won’t stop once DMC5 hits store shelves. In April, a free update is scheduled to go live that brings the Bloody Palace mode to the new title. However, at present, it does not appear as though Capcom has DLC plans beyond the free Bloody Palace update.

For those who want to get a taste of what to expect from the new DMC, and aren’t too bothered by minor spoilers, the game’s trophy list hit the web not long ago. There are a total of 49 trophies, including the Platinum. The top prize could be tough to attain, particularly as some trophies are rank and difficulty-specific.

The long-awaited Devil May Cry 5 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in a few days on March 8th.

[Source: Metacritic on Twitter via GamingBolt]