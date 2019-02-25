Kingdom Hearts VR Experience May Finally be Releasing This Week

Long awaited by fans, PlayStation Blog EU seemingly let the heartless slip out of the darkness by stating a new release date for the Kingdom Hearts VR Experience on a post they made Monday. Square Enix has not yet given any confirmation.

After being delayed three times from Christmas Day, January 18th, and a January 23rd release, the EU PS Blog said the KH VR Experience is finally unlocking this Thursday, February 28, 2019, for free. The US PlayStation Blog doesn’t have any such confirmation, so we’re not sure if it’s a mistake, a regional exclusive release or if the whole thing was supposed to be a surprise launch and the EU PS Blog didn’t get the memo.

The Experience is a 10-minute immersive “Deep Dive” that calls back to memorable events in KH history, prior to Kingdom Hearts 3. It is also accompanied by Yoko Shimomura’s sweeping scores from the series. In addition, fans can unlock new content by playing through this short recap.

Kingdom Hearts 3 released last month to great critical response. Keri Honea, in her review, gave the game a perfect score and thought it was worth the long wait. She said, “The developer has refined and perfected the combat. It kept its silliness in tact. It kept in the darker themes and deep moments of self-reflection that we all need every once in awhile. It’s, quite frankly, the best Kingdom Hearts game Square Enix has ever created.”

Kingdom Hearts 3 shipped more than five million copies in its first week of sales and debuted at the number one spot in the UK physical game sales charts.

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]