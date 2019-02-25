Iron Galaxy Founder Dave Lang Wants to Make a Space Jam 2 Game

The long-awaited Space Jam 2, which will star LA Laker LeBron James, just received a July 16, 2021 release date. If Iron Galaxy founder Dave Lang has his way, a tie-in game may launch around that time, as well. Lang shared his desire to develop such a title on Twitter, soon after the film’s theatrical release announcement. He didn’t mince words, either.

Check out Lang’s colorful plea in tweet below:

If we don’t get to do this video game adaptation someone somewhere fucked up. https://t.co/Eg58ohdtDa — Dave Lang (@JosephJBroni) February 22, 2019

Lang then followed up the tweet with another plea, asking followers to give his previous post exposure by retweeting. Whether or not Lang’s wishes will come true remain to be seen. However, it seems rather unlikely in this day and age. For the most part, game tie-ins releasing alongside theatrical releases are now a rarity. Furthermore, does Space Jam 2 need a game adaptation?

But do not take Dave Lang’s interest in the project as merely that of a die hard Space Jam fan. Lang’s first industry job was in developing the 1996 Space Jam game, which launched for PlayStation 1, DOS, MS-DOS, and Sega Saturn. At its core rests a simple basketball game, where players choose either the TuneSquad or Monstars for 3-on-3 pick up games.

Back then, the tie-in didn’t review well. Who knows, though? Perhaps an arcade street ball-esque game is just what the industry needs right now, especially with the likes of NBA Jam currently out of commission. Throw in LeBron, Bugs Bunny, and Space Jam’s many Monstars, and there may be a special gem tucked away somewhere.

[Source: Dave Lang on Twitter via DualShockers]