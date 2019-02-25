Trover Saves the Universe Might Be Getting Published by Gearbox; PC Version Also Rumored

It looks like Trover Saves the Universe, an upcoming action-platformer developed by Squanch Games, might be getting published by Gearbox Software. While nothing has been officially stated, Trover Saves the Universe was rated in Brazil with Gearbox listed as the publisher. This was spotted by Gematsu and posted to Twitter. Gearbox recently published Borderlands 2 VR so this would be familiar territory for them considering that game’s use of PlayStation VR.

Trover Saves the Universe was originally announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive that had PSVR functionality. However, in Brazil, the game was rated for both PS4 and PC. This suggests that the game may come to PC at a later date, making its PS4 release merely a timed exclusive.

The game received a parental rating of “not recommended for children under 16 (sixteen) years” on both listed platforms. In terms of its rating, Trover Saves the Universe is characterized by its “inappropriate language, violence, and sensitive topics.” It received this rating due to its frequent use of inappropriate language, violence against animals, mutilation, and intentional death. According to the rating board, the fantasy context lessens the impact by being unrealistic and comical but that also trivializes the violence.

Given the crass, nihilist humor Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is known for, it’s no surprise that his studio’s game falls along similar lines.

Trover Saves the Universe will release sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 with optional PlayStation VR compatibility. Be sure to read our preview from our hands-on time with the game at E3 2018, which says that the PSVR version of the game will be the definitive way to play it.

[Source: Gematsu]